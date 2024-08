Ρωσία: Iερείς προσπαθούν με μια εικόνα να δαμάσουν την φωτιά σε αποθήκη καυσίμων που προκλήθηκε από επίθεση

Rostov region, Russia ❗

Bavovna Monitor 💥🔥🔥🔥💨

The fire still holds!!!

UPD: LMAA!!!

People pray as much as they can!!! For the second day in a row, a prayer service is being held in Proletarsk, where an oil depot is burning since 4 days. Today, the clergy of the Salsk… https://t.co/8E3I2FiYth pic.twitter.com/OCWPW7MCfp