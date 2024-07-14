Η αντίδραση Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ, Πενταγώνου και Υπουργείου Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας για την απόπειρα κατά Τραμπ

Ο κόσμος εκεί έξω είναι υπέροχος και η «φυσικά μοναδική» Amita, μας παροτρύνει να τον απολαύσουμε και να ζήσουμε αληθινά, σε αρμονία με τη φύση και με όσα εκείνη προσφέρει.
I’m shocked and saddened by the shooting at former President Trump’s rally and grateful that he is safe. As @POTUS said, there is no place for political violence in America and we must all condemn it.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 14, 2024
The entire Department of Defense condemns this violence, which has absolutely no place in our democracy. This is not the way that we resolve our differences in America—and it must never be. I’m relieved that reports indicate former President Trump is safe, and I am praying for…— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) July 14, 2024
U.S. Secret Service Director Cheatle and I have briefed President Biden on today’s shooting in Pennsylvania. DHS and the Secret Service are working with law enforcement partners to respond to and investigate the shooting.— Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) July 14, 2024