Η αντίδραση Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ, Πενταγώνου και Υπουργείου Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας για την απόπειρα κατά Τραμπ
Η αντίδραση Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ, Πενταγώνου και Υπουργείου Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας για την απόπειρα κατά Τραμπ

Λαμβάνουμε κάθε δυνατό μέτρο για να διασφαλιστεί η ασφάλεια του Τραμπ και του Μπάιντεν, διαβεβαιώνει το DHS

Ο Aμερικανός υπουργός Εξωτερικών, ο Άντονι Μπλίνκεν, αντέδρασε στην απόπειρα δολοφονίας εναντίον του Ρεπουμπλικάνου υποψηφίου προέδρου των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ χθες Σάββατο σε προεκλογική συγκέντρωση στην Πενσιλβάνια εκφράζοντας «σοκ» και «θλίψη».

«Όπως είπε o Πρόεδρος, δεν υπάρχει χώρος για πολιτική βία στην Αμερική και πρέπει όλοι να την καταδικάσουμε», αναφέρει στην ανάρτησή του ο Μπλίνκεν.



Ο Aμερικανός υπουργός Άμυνας Λόιντ Όστιν τόνισε, αντιδρώντας στην επίθεση εναντίον του Ρεπουμπλικάνου υποψήφιου για την προεδρία των ΗΠΑ, ότι «δεν είναι αυτός ο τρόπος με τον οποίο επιλύουμε τις διαφορές μας στην Αμερική — και δεν πρέπει να είναι ποτέ».

Ο στρατηγός εν αποστρατεία πρόσθεσε πως αισθάνεται ανακούφιση για το ότι ο πρώην πρόεδρος είναι καλά και ασφαλής.



Από την πλευρά της η Εσωτερική Ασφάλεια των ΗΠΑ ανακοίνωσε ότι «λαμβάνει κάθε δυνατό μέτρο» για να διασφαλίσει την ασφάλεια του Τραμπ και του Μπάιντεν

Το Υπουργείο Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας των ΗΠΑ (DHS) εξέδωσε ανακοίνωση μετά τον πυροβολισμό στη συγκέντρωση Τραμπ.

Ο γραμματέας Αλεχάντρο Μαγιόρκας, ο οποίος διευθύνει την υπηρεσία, είπε ότι ο ίδιος και ο διευθυντής της Μυστικής Υπηρεσίας έχουν ενημερώσει τον Πρόεδρο Τζο Μπάιντεν για το τι συνέβη.



Σε δήλωσή του είπε: «Το DHS και η Μυστική Υπηρεσία συνεργάζονται με εταίρους επιβολής του νόμου για να ανταποκριθούν και να διερευνήσουν τον πυροβολισμό. Καταδικάζουμε αυτή τη βία με τον πιο έντονο τρόπο και επαινούμε τη Μυστική Υπηρεσία για την ταχεία δράση τους σήμερα. Είμαστε σε επαφή με τον Πρόεδρο Μπάιντεν, τον πρώην Πρόεδρο Τραμπ και τις εκστρατείες τους και λαμβάνουμε κάθε δυνατό μέτρο για να διασφαλίσουμε την ασφάλεια και την ασφάλειά τους. Η διατήρηση της ασφάλειας των υποψηφίων προέδρων και των προεκλογικών εκδηλώσεών τους είναι μια από τις πιο ζωτικές προτεραιότητες του τμήματός μας».



