Τραγωδία στο Γιοχάνεσμπουργκ με 74 νεκρούς σε πυρκαγιά - Έμεναν σε εγκαταλελειμμένο κτήριο σε άθλιες συνθήκες

BREAKING: More than 60 people have died in a fire that engulfed a five-story building in central Johannesburg, SA. pic.twitter.com/cg7nqZy2Qg

The EFF & ANC killed those 73 dead people in the Johannesburg fire, their blood is on the hands of Julius Malema and every useless member of the ANC.



They preached porous borders all day and encouraged hijacking of buildings and illegal mining.



pic.twitter.com/LlzCMMu6xC