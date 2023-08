Μεγάλη φωτιά στην Τουρκία: Ανεστάλη η θαλάσσια κυκλοφορία στα Στενά των Δαρδανελίων

🚨🇹🇷 While the fires continued in Greece, they also started in Çanakkale in Turkey. 6 villages were evacuated. The intense fires in Greece and the fires in Turkey are not far from each other. 🇬🇷🇹🇷😔❤️#Turkey #φωτια #Αλεξανδρούπολη #Greece #φωτιές pic.twitter.com/eXAYP7yaAy