Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Στην Ολλανδία μετά τη Φινλανδία ο Ζελένσκι

Ukrainian president 🇺🇦Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to arrive to the Netherlands tonight, likely on board of Dutch Government private jet 🇳🇱PH-GOV.



H/t @MennoSwart for the early and detailed reporting 👍🏻 https://t.co/huPRXJA7Ih pic.twitter.com/v2Y588c6bv