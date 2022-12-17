Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Παιδάκι 1,5 έτους σκοτώθηκε από ρωσικό βομβαρδισμό στο Κρίβι Ριχ
Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Παιδάκι 1,5 έτους σκοτώθηκε από ρωσικό βομβαρδισμό στο Κρίβι Ριχ

Από τον βομβαρδισμό σκοτώθηκαν συνολικά τέσσερις άνθρωποι - Άλλοι τέσσερις, μεταξύ τους ένα κορίτσι 7 ετών, νοσηλεύονται με βαριά τραύματα

Τη σορό ενός αγοριού ηλικίας 1,5 έτους ανέσυραν οι διασώστες από τα χαλάσματα κτιρίου κατοικιών που δέχθηκε ρωσικό βομβαρδισμό στην πόλη Κριβί Ριχ, στην κεντρική Ουκρανία, όπως ανακοίνωσε ο τοπικός κυβερνήτης.



«Είναι δύσκολο να γράφει κανείς για κάτι τέτοιο», ανέφερε ο Βαλεντίν Ρεζνιτσένκο, σε μήνυμά του στο Telegram, αναφερόμενος στην επίθεση που σημειώθηκε χθες το πρωί και στην οποία, τέσσερις άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους, ενώ άλλοι 15 τραυματίστηκαν. Μάλιστα, οι τέσσερις από τους τραυματίες - μεταξύ τους ένα κορίτσι 7 ετών - νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.



Ο πύραυλος ήταν ένας από αυτούς που εκτοξεύθηκαν την Παρασκευή, στην τελευταία ρωσική επίθεση με στόχο τις ουκρανικές ενεργειακές υποδομές, σύμφωνα με τις ουκρανικές αρχές.


