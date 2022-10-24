ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Ταλαιπωρία στην κάθοδο του Κηφισού λόγω τροχαίου - Καθυστερήσεις στην Αττική Οδό

Φιλιππίνες: Αεροσκάφος της Korean Air βγήκε εκτός διαδρόμου - Κανείς δεν τραυματίστηκε
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Φιλιππίνες Korean Air Αεροσκάφος

Φιλιππίνες: Αεροσκάφος της Korean Air βγήκε εκτός διαδρόμου - Κανείς δεν τραυματίστηκε

Το Airbus SE A330, που έκανε το δρομολόγιο Σεούλ - Σέμπου, επιχείρησε να προσγειωθεί δύο φορές πριν βρεθεί εκτός του διαδρόμου στην τρίτη προσπάθεια επανακύκλωσης

FfxdHdGVQAIqe2o
Ένα αεροσκάφος των Κορεατικών Αερογραμμών (Korean Air Lines Co Ltd) με 173 επιβάτες βγήκε εκτός των ορίων του διαδρόμου προσγείωσης στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Σέμπου στις Φιλιππίνες αργά χθες Κυριακή το βράδυ, όπως ανακοίνωσε η αεροπορική εταιρία, προσθέτοντας ότι δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί και ότι όλοι οι επιβάτες εγκατέλειψαν με ασφάλεια το αεροσκάφος.

Το αεροσκάφος Airbus SE A330, που πραγματοποιούσε το δρομολόγιο Σεούλ -Σέμπου, επιχείρησε να προσγειωθεί δύο φορές εξαιτίας των κακών καιρικών συνθηκών που επικρατούσαν στην περιοχή, πριν βρεθεί εκτός του διαδρόμου στην τρίτη προσπάθεια επανακύκλωσης (go around) που έγινε στις 23:07 τοπική ώρα, όπως ανέφερε σε σημερινή ανακοίνωσή της η Korean Air.

“Οι επιβάτες μεταφέρθηκαν σε τρία τοπικά ξενοδοχεία, ενώ μία εναλλακτική πτήση προγραμματίστηκε”, όπως ανακοίνωσε η ίδια αεροπορική εταιρία για την πτήση KE361. “Επί του παρόντος διερευνούμε τα αίτια του συμβάντος”, πρόσθεσε.

Φωτογραφίες από το σημείο του συμβάντος, που δεν έχουν επιβεβαιωθεί και αναρτήθηκαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, δείχνουν ότι το αεροσκάφος έχει υποστεί σοβαρές ζημιές, με το ριναίο σύστημα προσγείωσης να φαίνεται ότι έχει υποστεί αστοχία και έχει καταρρεύσει.
 

Ο πρόεδρος της Korean Air Κι Χονγκ Γου συνέταξε επιστολή ζητώντας συγνώμη για το συμβάν στην αναφερόμενη πτήση, σύμφωνα με την ηλεκτρονική σελίδα της εταιρίας, σημειώνοντας ότι θα πραγματοποιηθεί μία έρευνα σε βάθος, από τις τοπικές αρχές της πολιτικής αεροπορίας αλλά και τις αρμόδιες κορεατικές αρχές.
Κλείσιμο
 

“Παραμένουμε δεσμευμένοι στην υπόσχεσή μας για την ασφαλή διεξαγωγή των πτήσεων και θα κάνουμε το καλύτερο που περνάει από το χέρι μας για την εφαρμογή μέτρων που θα αποτρέψουν την επανάληψη ενός τέτοιου συμβάντος”, ανέφερε ο Γου.
 

Το αεροσκάφος που ενεπλάκη στο περιστατικό παραδόθηκε στην Korean Air το 1998, σύμφωνα με την ηλεκτρονική σελίδα ιχνηλάτησης πτήσεων FlightRadar24, η οποία ανέφερε ότι άλλες πτήσεις προς το Σέμπου ανακατευθύνθηκαν προς άλλα αεροδρόμια ή επέστρεψαν στα αεροδρόμια από τα οποία είχαν απογειωθεί.
 

Η Αρχή του Διεθνούς Αεροδρομίου Μακτάν-Σέμπου ανακοίνωσε ότι ο διάδρομος έκλεισε προσωρινά προκειμένου να γίνει σχετική επιθεώρηση για τις παραμέτρους ασφαλούς χρήσης του.
 

Η Korean Air έχει να καταγράψει θανατηφόρο αεροπορικό δυστύχημα από το 1997, σύμφωνα με το Δίκτυο Ασφαλείας Πτήσεων, μία ηλεκτρονική σελίδα που συγκεντρώνει στοιχεία αεροπορικών συμβάντων και δυστυχημάτων.
 

Την περίοδο εκείνη, η εταιρία είχε ένα χαμηλό επίπεδο ασφάλειας πτήσεων, αλλά ζήτησε εξωτερική βοήθεια από την Boeing Co και την Delta Air Lines Inc, για την βελτίωση των κανόνων ασφαλείας πτήσεων που εφάρμοζε.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Επίθεση με οξύ: «Είχαμε καψούρα μεταξύ μας αλλά δεν με ήθελε η οικογένεια του», λέει η 38χρονη

Γονικές παροχές - δωρεές: Έλεγχοι σε μεταβιβάσεις ακινήτων και χρημάτων που έγιναν το προηγούμενο εξάμηνο

Καιρός: «Γαϊδουροκαλόκαιρο» με 29αρια σήμερα - Η πρόγνωση για το τριήμερο της 28ης Οκτωβρίου
Κλείσιμο

Thema Insights

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης