Φλόριντα: Αστυνομικός άρπαξε από τον λαιμό γυναίκα συνάδελφο του - Τον εμπόδισε να κακοποιήσει ύποπτο

A Sunrise Police sgt is on desk duty during an IA. Body cam vid shows him grabbing the throat of a young officer after she pulled him back from a cuffed arrestee.



“I find this behavior to be disgusting.”- Chief Rosa



