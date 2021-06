Λιβύη: Τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκροί και πέντε τραυματίες σε έκρηξη σε σημείο ελέγχου της αστυνομίας - Δείτε βίντεο

BREAKING | The Department of Criminal Investigation Branch of #Sebha mourns the death of its commander, Captain Ibrahim Abdulnabi Manna, a victim of the suicide car bomb attack at Maziq Gate today. #Libya pic.twitter.com/UfvZNyvkX3

Earlier on we reported that 3 Libyan soldiers were killed and five others were injured when an IS car bomb exploded at a checkpoint at the entrance to the city of Sabha in southern Libya.

Does today's this attack signal the return of Islamic State in Libya attacks?

📹 Courtesy pic.twitter.com/6g7dAY3Whi