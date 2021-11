Έλον Μασκ: Οι αστροναύτες της κάψουλας Dragon φόρεσαν τις... πάνες τους και επιστρέφουν στη Γη

Due to high winds near the splashdown zone, the Crew-2 mission is now targeting a return to Earth no earlier than 10:33pm ET on Nov. 8.



Crew Dragon Endeavour is scheduled to undock from the Space Station at 2:05pm ET on Nov. 8.