Ξεπέρασε τον Φέντερερ ο Τζόκοβιτς, έγινε ο γηραιότερος τενίστας που προκρίθηκε σε ημιτελικό Masters - Βίντεο

HISTORY IN MIAMI❗



At 37 years & 10 months, 🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has become the oldest player EVER to reach an ATP Masters 1000 semifinal, breaking Roger Federer's record of 37 years & 7 months. 💥



