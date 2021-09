ΕΚΟ Ράλι Ακρόπολις: Νικητής ο Φινλανδός Κάλε Ροβάνπερα

What a herculean effort by @kallerovanpera to increase his #AcropolisRally lead in tricky conditions 💪



The Power Stage starts at 13:18 local time at https://t.co/0huMvNlvV3 📺#ToyotaGAZOORacing #PushingTheLimitsForBetter #YarisWRC #WRC pic.twitter.com/xYa4RCrtUw