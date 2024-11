Ινδονησία: Το ηφαίστειο Λεουτομπί εκρήγνυται ξανά, οι αρχές επεκτείνουν τη ζώνη ασφαλείας - Βίντεο

🚨🇮🇩INDONESIA VOLCANO ERUPTS AGAIN, FORCES MASS EVACUATION



Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted multiple times, sending ash 6.2 miles high and killing nine in East Nusa Tenggara province.



Authorities are expanding the no-entry zone to 5.6 miles and evacuating 16,000 residents as… pic.twitter.com/lQi7Gq9qSO