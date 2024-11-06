Συντριβή αεροσκάφους στην Αριζόνα: Πέντε νεκροί από πτώση τζετ πάνω σε αυτοκίνητο - Βίντεο

Το Μεγάλο Ντέρμπι Παναθηναϊκός AKTOR - Ολυμπιακός για την Ευρωλίγκα παίζει αποκλειστικά στο Novasports και υπόσχεται μεγάλες συγκινήσεις που δεν πρέπει να χάσετε.
A small jet crash near a suburban Phoenix airport has claimed five lives. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft collided with a vehicle outside the airport grounds, resulting in a large fire visible on nearby roads. The #FAA is currently investigating the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/CICyWArgng— Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) November 6, 2024
Small jet crashes into vehicle after taking off from suburban Phoenix airport, killing five people. https://t.co/QW9wSAxOQS— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2024
A Honda HA-420 HondaJet, N57HP, overran the runway following an aborted takeoff from runway 22L at Mesa-Falcon Field Airport (FFZ), Arizona, USA. Five people sustained fatal injuries.pic.twitter.com/2zClt5lwLa— Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) November 6, 2024