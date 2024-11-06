ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Συνεχάρη τον Τραμπ και αποδέχθηκε την ήττα η Χάρις - Κέρδισαν και το Μίσιγκαν οι Ρεπουμπλικάνοι, λεπτό προς λεπτό οι εξελίξεις στις ΗΠΑ

Συντριβή αεροσκάφους στην Αριζόνα: Πέντε νεκροί από πτώση τζετ πάνω σε αυτοκίνητο - Βίντεο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Φοίνιξ Αριζόνα Αεροσκάφος Δυστύχημα

Συντριβή αεροσκάφους στην Αριζόνα: Πέντε νεκροί από πτώση τζετ πάνω σε αυτοκίνητο - Βίντεο

Το δυστύχημα συνέβη στο Φοίνιξ της Αριζόνα, απ' όπου το τζετ είχε απογειωθεί

phoenix-jet
Ένα μικρό τζετ έπεσε πάνω σε ένα όχημα την Τρίτη, αμέσως μετά την απογείωσή του από ένα προαστιακό αεροδρόμιο του Φοίνιξ, με αποτέλεσμα τον θάνατο πέντε ατόμων, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία.

Όπως αναφέρει το CBS, το αεροπλάνο συνετρίβη κατά την απογείωσή του από το αεροδρόμιο Falcon Field στη Mesa, όπως ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωσή της η τοπική αστυνομία.



Κλείσιμο
Το επαγγελματικό αεροσκάφος Honda HA-420 χτύπησε το όχημα έξω από την περίμετρο του αεροδρομίου στις 4:40 μ.μ., σύμφωνα με την Ομοσπονδιακή Υπηρεσία Πολιτικής Αεροπορίας (FAA).

Φαίνεται πως το τζετ γλίστρησε μέσα από την περίφραξη πριν να προσκρούσει στο όχημα, μετέδωσε η θυγατρική του CBS, KPHO-TV.



Βίντεο από το κανάλι KPHO-TV κατέγραψε το συμβάν, δείχνοντας μια μεγάλη φωτιά σε δρόμο κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο και πυκνό καπνό να φαίνεται από τον δρόμο όπου σημειώθηκε η σύγκρουση του αεροπλάνου με το όχημα.



Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, πέντε άτομα έχασαν τη ζωή τους.

Οι αρχές ανέφεραν ότι πέντε άτομα επέβαιναν στο αεροπλάνο, χωρίς να διευκρινίσουν αν όλοι ήταν επιβάτες ή αν κάποιος από τους επιβαίνοντες στο όχημα ήταν μεταξύ των θυμάτων.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Εκλογές ΗΠΑ 2024: Άρχισαν τα όργανα μετά την ήττα της Χάρις - «Ο Μπάιντεν φταίει για ό,τι έγινε»

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Κόντρα Γεροβασίλη με Τζάκρη στην Πολιτική Γραμματεία: Δεν έχεις δικαίωμα να μας στοχοποιείς όλους - Μονοπρόσωπο έκτακτο στρατοδικείο είσαι;

Ζάκυνθος: Ο Δήμος αναλαμβάνει τη διαχείριση του Ναυαγίου - Καθιερώνεται και εισιτήριο εισόδου

Thema Insights

Εδώ θα δείτε το Greek derby της Euroleague

Εδώ θα δείτε το Greek derby της Euroleague

Το Μεγάλο Ντέρμπι Παναθηναϊκός AKTOR - Ολυμπιακός για την Ευρωλίγκα παίζει αποκλειστικά στο Novasports και υπόσχεται μεγάλες συγκινήσεις που δεν πρέπει να χάσετε.  

Η νέα εποχή των πληρωμών είναι εδώ!

Το Mastercard Innovation Forum 2024, η ετήσια εκδήλωση - σημείο αναφοράς για τον τομέα των πληρωμών στη χώρα, έφερε στο προσκήνιο κορυφαίους ομιλητές που εξέτασαν από διαφορετικές οπτικές γωνίες το μέλλον των συναλλαγών και ανέδειξαν την καινοτομία σε καταλύτη προόδου.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Games

Cut The Rope

Cut The Rope

Northern Heights

Northern Heights

Candy Bubbles

Candy Bubbles

Billiards Classic

Billiards Classic

Sudoku

Sudoku

Free Kick Football

Free Kick Football

Bubble Tower

Bubble Tower

Find 500 Differences

Find 500 Differences

Pocket Champions

Pocket Champions

Solitaire Classic

Solitaire Classic

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ GAMES

Best Of Network

Δείτε Επίσης