Πέθανε στα 29 της η μπαλαρίνα Michaela DePrince - Είχε χορέψει για την Μπιγιονσέ

Just heard the news of Michaela DePrince dying at 29.

Born in Sierra Leone as Mabinty Bangura she was orphaned at 3 and adopted by an American couple who took her to the US.

Michaela was an inspiration to Black girls who realised they too could be a ballerina.

May she RIP ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CsqzbgYqVN