Ιταλία: Αγνοούνται μια γυναίκα και ο γιος της μετά από κατολίσθηση στην Καζέρτα

🚨🇮🇹 FLASH FLOOD IN

CAMPANIA, ITALY #alluvioni #baiano #campania #Italia #flood2024 #Italy



-Date:August 27.2024

-afternoon storms brought heavy rains to Baiano (AV) and San Felice Cancello (CE). Here the streets became rivers of mud that carried away everything.



Keep always… https://t.co/BBQLY54NEO pic.twitter.com/JNkbELHKcq