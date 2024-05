Σλοβακία - Απόπειρα δολοφονίας Φίτσο: Τα πρώτα λόγια του δράστη - «Διαφωνούσα με τις πολιτικές του»

🔴 NEW: Mr Fico’s suspected attacker has been named in the media as Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old man from Levice, a town in western Slovakia



He is alleged to have owned the gun used in the shooting legally and is under arrest



Follow the latest ⬇️https://t.co/9TjeNVJZQm pic.twitter.com/HxAfI3e0l8