Ουκρανία - Βίντεο: Δημοτικός σύμβουλος πέταξε χειροβομβίδες σε συνεδρίαση στο χωριό Κερέτσκι
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Ουκρανία Συνεδρίαση Χειροβομβίδα Έκρηξη τραυματίες

Ουκρανία - Βίντεο: Δημοτικός σύμβουλος πέταξε χειροβομβίδες σε συνεδρίαση στο χωριό Κερέτσκι

Συνολικά 26 οι τραυματίες, με τους πέντε να νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση - Άγνωστα τα κίνητρα του δράστη, που τραυματίστηκε επίσης

ekrixi_ukraine
Πανικός επικράτησε το πρωί της Παρασκευής στη διάρκεια συνεδρίασης του δημοτικού συμβουλίου στο χωριό Κερέτσκι της νοτιοδυτικής Ουκρανίας, όταν ένας σύμβουλος μπήκε στην αίθουσα και πυροδότησε δύο χειροβομβίδες, με συνέπεια να τραυματιστούν 26 άτομα.

Έξι άτομα - μεταξύ τους και ο δράστης - νοσηλεύονται σε πολύ σοβαρή κατάσταση, ενώ δεν έχει εξακριβωθεί ακόμα η αιτία που τον οδήγησε σε αυτή την ενέργεια. Συνολικά, 15 είναι οι άνθρωποι που νοσηλεύονται σε τοπικά νοσοκομεία.

Στο βίντεο που κυκλοφόρησε, διακρίνεται ο σύμβουλος να μπαίνει σε μια μικρή αίθουσα, όπου κάθονται ήδη πολλοί άνθρωποι. Έπειτα από μια σύντομη συνομιλία, σε τεταμένο κλίμα όπως φαίνεται στα πλάνα, ο δράστης βγάζει από τις τσέπες του και πετά στο πάτωμα χειροβομβίδες. Ακολουθεί σειρά εκρήξεων, καπνός υψώνεται και ακούγονται άνθρωποι να φωνάζουν πανικόβλητοι, προτού το βίντεο διακοπεί.



«Μόλις επισκέφθηκα τα θύματα που μεταφέρθηκαν με ασθενοφόρο στο Περιφερειακό Νοσοκομείο Svalyavska. Όλοι όσοι χρειάστηκαν χειρουργική επέμβαση έχουν ήδη χειρουργηθεί. Πέντε άτομα είναι σε σοβαρή κατάσταση. Δεν υπάρχουν ακόμη πληροφορίες γι' αυτούς», δήλωσε ο επικεφαλής της Περιφέρειας Υπερκαρπαθίας, στην οποιά υπάγεται η κοινότητα Κερέτσκι.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Οδοιπορικό του CNN σε νοσοκομείο της Γάζας: «Η τραγωδία βρίσκεται παντού»

Νέο έκτακτο δελτίο της ΕΜΥ για την ψυχρή εισβολή: Ξεκινά από το μεσημέρι - Πού θα χιονίσει

Τροχαίο στον Άγιο Κοσμά: Αυτοκίνητο ανέβηκε στο πεζοδρόμιο και έπεσε πάνω σε δέντρο

Thema Insights

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης