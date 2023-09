Ινδονησία: Δύο χρόνια φυλακή για 33χρονη που είπε ισλαμική προσευχή πριν να φάει χοιρινό

💥💥💥 A popular Indonesian tiktoker named Lina Mukherjee has been charged with blasphemy after eating fried pork skin on camera and reciting a "Bismillah" before starting to eat.



The woman now faces two years in prison and a $16,245 fine, the report adds. 😊😊😊👇 pic.twitter.com/GpYZidUkE1