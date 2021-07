«Πύρινο μάτι»: Κατασβέστηκε πυρκαγιά στην επιφάνεια του ωκεανού στο Μεξικό

"EYE OF FIRE" 🌊🔥😱 An underwater pipeline leak sparked a blaze in the Gulf of Mexico. A Mexican oil company says the fire originated from a gas leak in a submarine pipeline early Friday morning. #GulfOfMexicoFire pic.twitter.com/JDprGxrtwE

OCEAN ON FIRE 🔥



Flames bubbled to the surface of the Gulf of Mexico after an underwater oil pipeline ruptured.



Videos of the blaze bubbling up like molten lava went viral on social media, with some users dubbing it as an "eye of fire" given the fire's round shape. pic.twitter.com/mK9zOwJZGZ