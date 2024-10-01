AS: Αυτοί είναι οι πιο επικίνδυνοι οργανωμένοι οπαδοί σ' όλη την Ευρώπη - Στη λίστα και η Θύρα 7
SPORTS
As Χούλιγκανς επεισόδια σε ποδοσφαιρικό αγώνα Θύρα 7

AS: Αυτοί είναι οι πιο επικίνδυνοι οργανωμένοι οπαδοί σ' όλη την Ευρώπη - Στη λίστα και η Θύρα 7

Τα όσα συνέβησαν στο ντέρμπι της Μαδρίτης, έφεραν ξανά στην επιφάνεια το ζήτημα του χουλιγκανισμού με το ισπανικό μέσο να παρουσιάζει τον ευρωπαϊκό χάρτη της αθλητικής βίας

23303948
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Η αύξηση των επεισοδίων στο περιθώριο ή και κατά τη διάρκεια αθλητικών συναντήσεων (και κυρίως αγώνων ποδοσφαίρου) έχει πάρει ανησυχητικές διαστάσεις...

Οι χούλιγκανς έχουν επιστρέψει δυναμικά στο αθλητικό προσκήνιο με τις μάχες να έχουν μεταφερθεί στη σύγχρονη εποχή από τις κερκίδες στις πλατείες και τους δρόμους των πόλεων όπου καταστρέφουν τα πάντα.

Το βράδυ της Κυριακής το ντέρμπι της Μαδρίτης διεκόπη για 15 λεπτά όταν οι οπαδοί των γηπεδούχων (λίγο μετά το γκολ της Ρεάλ) πέταξαν βροχή αντικειμένων (μέσα σε όλα και μία σακούλα με περιττώματα) προς τον (πρώην παίκτη της ομάδας τους) Τιμπό Κουρτουά, ενώ κάποιοι άλλοι έκαναν τους ήχους της μαϊμούς προς τον Βινίσιους...



Κλείσιμο
Οι αντιδράσεις των υπόλοιπων προκάλεσαν «εμφύλιο» με τη σοκαριστική λεπτομέρεια να έχει να κάνει με το ότι ένας εκ των συλληφθέντων που επιχείρησαν να μπουν στο γήπεδο είχε πάνω του μαχαίρι...



Όλα τα παραπάνω στάθηκαν η αφορμή για μια μεγάλη έρευνα της AS, η οποία στην ηλεκτρονική της έκδοση παρουσιάζει τους πιο βίαιους οπαδούς σ' όλη την Ευρώπη κι ανάμεσα σ' αυτούς κατατάσσει και την Θύρα 7 του Ολυμπιακού...

27905675
19962717
20866641


«Είναι το αποτέλεσμα συνένωσης διαφόρων συνδέσμων... Πρόκειται για ακροδεξιά στοιχεία και η UEFA έχει επιβάλει διάφορες κυρώσεις για συνθήματα με ρατσιστικό περιεχόμενο. Τα παιχνίδια με τον Παναθηναϊκό είναι ένα πραγματικό πεδίο μάχης. Ένα από τα πιο ντροπιαστικά περιστατικά έλαβε χώρα το 2019 όταν πέντε ακραίοι οπαδοί επιτέθηκαν σε μια 22χρονη επειδή ήταν οπαδός του ΠΑΟ. Το χειρότερο όμως συμβάν καταγράφηκε το 2007 όταν μαχαιρώθηκε μέχρι θανάτου ένας οπαδός του Παναθηναϊκού».

Αναλυτικά το Top-10 των πιο βίαιων οπαδών σύμφωνα με την «Αs» έχει ως εξής:

Λέγκια Βαρσοβίας-Teddy Boys 95
Ερυθρός Αστέρας-Delije
Φενέρμπαχτσε- Fenerbahce ultras
Λάτσιο-Ultras Lazio
Σπαρταςκ Μόσχας- Fatria
Ολυμπιακός-Θύρα 7
Ζενίτ Αγίας Πετρούπολης-Landskrona
Ντιναμό Ζάγκρεμπ-Bad Blue Boys
Μαρσέιγ-Comando 84
Άϊντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης-Ultras Frankfurt

Επίσης η AS αναφέρει και τις συμμαχίες που υπάρχουν μεταξύ των χούλιγκανς:

1.Ερυθρός Αστέρας
Ολυμπιακός (με την υποσημείωση lider)
Σπαρτάκ Μόσχας

2.Φενέρμπαχτσε (Lider)
Παναθηναϊκός
Ντιναμό Ζάγκρεμπ

3. Μπέτις
Ντεπορτίβο Λα Κορούνια (Riazor blues)
Ράγιο Βαγιεκάνο (Bukaneros)
Μαρσέιγ (lider)

4. Λάτσιο
Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης (Ultras Sur)
Λιόν

5. Νάπολι
Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν
Ερυθρός Αστέρας
Ντόρτμουντ


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Χαλκιδική: Βίντεο από τον ξυλοδαρμό του 12χρονου από συμμαθητές του - Άλλοι ανήλικοι παρακολουθούν αμέτοχοι

Οι IDF λένε πως πρόλαβαν σχέδιο εισβολής της Χεζμπολάχ στο Ισραήλ με την κωδική ονομασία «Κατακτήστε τη Γαλιλαία» - Δείτε τι βρήκαν

Μωραΐτης: Τρόλαρε το βίντεο της υποψηφιότητας Φαραντούρη αλλά η τρολιά του… επέστρεψε
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Games

Cut The Rope

Cut The Rope

Northern Heights

Northern Heights

Candy Bubbles

Candy Bubbles

Billiards Classic

Billiards Classic

Sudoku

Sudoku

Free Kick Football

Free Kick Football

Bubble Tower

Bubble Tower

Find 500 Differences

Find 500 Differences

Pocket Champions

Pocket Champions

Solitaire Classic

Solitaire Classic

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ GAMES

Best Of Network

Δείτε Επίσης