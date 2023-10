Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο: Κατέθεσε αγωγή σε βάρος εταιρείας κρεβατιών και ζητάει 95.000 δολάρια

Giannis Antetokounmpo sues luxury bed company Maree for failing to deliver as promised and unlawfully using his photo, per @Sportico He demands a $95,391.65 refund and wants them to stop using his likeness. Maree is expected to counter the claims. pic.twitter.com/RD7JA65IKR

