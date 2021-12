Ράπερ πλακώθηκαν στη σκηνή κατά τη διάρκεια «μάχης τραγουδιών» - Δείτε βίντεο

Fight Breaks Out During Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia’s Verzuz Battle #bonethugsnharmony #VERZUZ #Three6Mafia #hiphop #Rap pic.twitter.com/jBpMEbYgKa

Roommates, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia got back to the show and Bizzy Bone later shared an apology and joined the groups on stage. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/H2RQtl8k5Z