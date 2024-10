Ο εντυπωσιακός κομήτης A3 ορατός τις επόμενες εβδομάδες από τη Γη

🌠 Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS)

This morning I witnessed a celestial marvel!



🌌 With a dazzling magnitude of 1.0 and a breathtaking 20-degree tail visible to the naked-eye, this comet is a true spectacle! 🌟



✨ Binoculars enhance the view, but it’s a sight to behold even… pic.twitter.com/HXUPlqvpO2