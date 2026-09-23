Κινητοποίηση στη Νέα Υόρκη για ύποπτο πακέτο, έκλεισαν δρόμοι κοντά στο κτίριο του ΟΗΕ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Νέα Υόρκη Μανχάταν Ηνωμένα Έθνη

Κινητοποίηση στη Νέα Υόρκη για ύποπτο πακέτο, έκλεισαν δρόμοι κοντά στο κτίριο του ΟΗΕ

Λόγω της κινητοποίησης, έχει επιβληθεί περιορισμός της κυκλοφορίας σε τμήμα του Μανχάταν

Κινητοποίηση στη Νέα Υόρκη για ύποπτο πακέτο, έκλεισαν δρόμοι κοντά στο κτίριο του ΟΗΕ
Η αστυνομία της Νέας Υόρκης κινητοποιήθηκε την Τετάρτη έπειτα από αναφορά για ύποπτο δέμα στην 46η Οδό, μεταξύ της 2ης και της 3ης Λεωφόρου, κοντά στο κτίριο των Ηνωμένων Εθνών.

Λόγω της κινητοποίησης, έχει επιβληθεί περιορισμός της κυκλοφορίας σε τμήμα του Μανχάταν.




Κλείσιμο
Η 2η Λεωφόρος μεταξύ της 45ης και της 47ης Οδού είναι κλειστή για την κυκλοφορία οχημάτων.

Σε μικρή απόσταση από το σημείο βρίσκεται η Μόνιμη Αντιπροσωπεία του Ισραήλ στα Ηνωμένα Έθνη.

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