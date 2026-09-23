Κινητοποίηση στη Νέα Υόρκη για ύποπτο πακέτο, έκλεισαν δρόμοι κοντά στο κτίριο του ΟΗΕ

Πώς η Χατζηγεωργίου Α.Ε. επαναπροσδιορίζει την αγορά: Η άνοδος των πωλήσεων και οι στόχοι για το 2027
Για το 2027 η εταιρεία επιδιώκει μια υγιή, ρεαλιστική και κερδοφόρα πορεία, η οποία θα ενισχύσει το μερίδιό της στις αγορές όπου δραστηριοποιείται
NYPD is responding to a report of a suspicious package on 46th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, near the United Nations. Significant traffic restrictions are in place, with a large portion of Midtown Manhattan closed to vehicles. #UNGA #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/28LQVwDPHV— Nico Maounis (@nicomaounis) September 23, 2026
NOW: Streets SHUT DOWN as Police and Secret Service investigate a suspicious package near the UN General Assembly in New York— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) September 23, 2026
Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/XGsWEexJ7c
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.