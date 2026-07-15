Ένας νεκρός και δυο αγνοούμενοι σε ναυάγιο σκάφους στο Σαν Φρανσίσκο, δείτε βίντεο από τις επιχειρήσεις διάσωσης

Spetses Mini Marathon:Γιατί χιλιάδες άνθρωποι ταξιδεύουν κάθε Οκτώβριο στις Σπέτσες για να τρέξουν μόλις 5 χιλιόμετρα;
Πως το 5άρι του Spetses Mini Marathon κατάφερε να γίνει κάτι περισσότερο από ένας αγώνας δρόμου.
At least one person was killed, and two others are missing, after 16 people were rescued from the water as a boat sank in the San Francisco Bay Tuesday afternoon, prompting a massive response from crews working to rescue people. For the latest, click the link below… pic.twitter.com/onSU3lOELe— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 15, 2026
Update: "One person was killed and two others are missing after a recreational boat carrying 19 people capsized near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, according to fire officials. Three other people were hospitalized." - BNO News pic.twitter.com/gHRzDHtR4J— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 15, 2026