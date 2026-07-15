Ένας νεκρός και δυο αγνοούμενοι σε ναυάγιο σκάφους στο Σαν Φρανσίσκο, δείτε βίντεο από τις επιχειρήσεις διάσωσης
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Ναυάγιο Αλκατράζ Σαν Φρανσίσκο

Ένας νεκρός και δυο αγνοούμενοι σε ναυάγιο σκάφους στο Σαν Φρανσίσκο, δείτε βίντεο από τις επιχειρήσεις διάσωσης

Στο σκάφος επέβαιναν συνολικά 19 άνθρωποι, σύμφωνα με τις αρχές, οι οποίες επιβεβαίωσαν τη διάσωση 16

Ένας νεκρός και δυο αγνοούμενοι σε ναυάγιο σκάφους στο Σαν Φρανσίσκο, δείτε βίντεο από τις επιχειρήσεις διάσωσης
Ένας άνθρωπος έχασε τη ζωή του και άλλοι δύο αγνοούνται μετά το ναυάγιο πλεούμενου στο οποίο επέβαιναν συνολικά 19 άνθρωποι στον κόλπο του Σαν Φρανσίσκο, ανακοίνωσαν χθες Τρίτη οι αμερικανικές αρχές.

Οι υπηρεσίες άμεσης βοήθειας έλαβαν «ειδοποίηση για φλεγόμενο σκάφος 600 γυάρδες (σ.σ. περίπου 550 μέτρα) ανοικτά του Αλκατράζ» περί τις 15:35 (τοπική ώρα), εξήγησε ο Ντιν Κρίσπεν, επικεφαλής του πυροσβεστικού σώματος του Σαν Φρανσίσκο, σε σύντομο βίντεο που μοιράστηκε μέσω Instagram ο δήμος.

Με την άφιξή τους, οι διασώστες διαπίστωσαν ότι το σκάφος «είχε αναποδογυρίσει», πρόσθεσε. Επιβάτης έχασε τη ζωή του παρά τις προσπάθειες των διασωστών να τον επαναφέρουν. «(Άλλοι) δυο άνθρωποι αγνοούνται ακόμη» ενώ «σκύλος βρέθηκε νεκρός», ανέφερε ακόμη ο αξιωματικός του πυροσβεστικού σώματος.



Στο σκάφος επέβαιναν συνολικά 19 άνθρωποι, σύμφωνα με τις αρχές, οι οποίες επιβεβαίωσαν τη διάσωση 16.

Τοπικά τηλεοπτικά δίκτυα πρόλαβαν να καταγράψουν μέρος του ναυαγίου του μικρού μηχανοκίνητου σκάφους. Εικονίζεται καθώς βυθίζεται στον κόλπο του Σαν Φρανσίσκο.

Οι αρχές δεν ανέφεραν αν πήγαινε στο Αλκατράζ, αν έφευγε από αυτό, ή αν βρισκόταν στη θαλάσσια περιοχή για άλλον λόγο.

Κλείσιμο
Το νησί, όπου βρίσκεται παγκοσμίως γνωστή φυλακή που έχει κλείσει εδώ και δεκαετίες, παραμένει σημαντικό τουριστικό θέλγητρο του Σαν Φρανσίσκο.

Το νερό στον κόλπο είναι κατά κανόνα πολύ κρύο, παρότι καλοκαίρι.

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