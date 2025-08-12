Το Ντουμπρόβνικ της Κροατίας η πιο ασφαλής πόλη της Ευρώπης - Δείτε τη λίστα με τα 10 μέρη με τη χαμηλότερη εγκληματικότητα

**Save** for a future trip to Dubrovnik, Croatia 🇭🇷 **Follow** @amyenvoyage for more travel inspiration from the UK and beyond 😍 Have you been before? What was your favourite thing to see/do in the city?! Visiting Croatia has been one of my favourite trips this year! Here are my 7 top things to do in the city: 🚡 1. **Dubrovnik Cable Car:** Soar above the stunning cityscape for panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea and the old city. At the top, visit the Panorama Restaurant & Bar and the Museum of the Croatian War of Independence 🏰 2. **Game of Thrones filming locations:** Walk in the footsteps of your favorite characters in King’s Landing. Highlights include the Jesuit Stairs (Walk of Shame), Fort Lovrijenac (Red Keep), and the Rector’s Palace. 🦚 3. **Lokrum Island:** Escape to this serene island paradise, just a short ferry ride away. Explore the botanical garden, Benedictine Monastery, and the Dead Sea lake. Don’t miss the peacocks and rabbits roaming freely! 📜 4. **Explore the Old Town:** Wander through centuries of history in the heart of Dubrovnik. Key sites include Stradun (the main street), Onofrio’s Fountain, Sponza Palace, and the Dubrovnik Cathedral. 👣 5. **walk the city walls:** Experience the breathtaking vistas from atop Dubrovnik’s ancient fortifications. The full circuit offers views of Fort Bokar, Minčeta Tower, and the picturesque red-tiled rooftops. 🛌 6. **Stay at Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik:** Enjoy luxurious comfort and stunning views at this iconic hotel. Built in 1897, one of the oldest hotels in Dubrovnik. It offers modern amenities, an outdoor pool, and proximity to Pile Gate. 🏝️ 7. **Šulić Beach:** Relax on this beautiful beach, a hidden gem away from the crowds. Enjoy crystal-clear waters and sunbathe on the pebbly shore. #visitcroatia #europetravel #dubrovnik #visitdubrovnik #dubrovnikttavel #croatiatravel #hiddengems #europetrip #got #citybreak #citybreaks #gameofthrones Visit Croatia | Visit Dubrovnik | Dubrovnik places