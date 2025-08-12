Τα θέλουμε όλα και τα θέλουμε τώρα. Τι σημαίνει αυτό για το παρόν και το μέλλον μας.
Το Ντουμπρόβνικ της Κροατίας η πιο ασφαλής πόλη της Ευρώπης - Δείτε τη λίστα με τα 10 μέρη με τη χαμηλότερη εγκληματικότητα
Τη λίστα δημοσίευσε μεγάλο ταξιδιωτικό πρακτορείο - Η έρευνα έλαβε υπόψη τα τρέχοντα επίπεδα εγκληματικότητας σε αναλογία με την αύξηση του ποσοστού εγκληματικότητας παγκοσμίως τα τελευταία πέντε χρόνια
Υπάρχει μια πόλη που κατατάσσεται ως η ασφαλέστερη στην Ευρώπη, σύμφωνα με ανάλυση του διεθνούς ταξιδιωτικού πρακτορείου Riviera Travel. Η έρευνα έλαβε υπόψη τα τρέχοντα επίπεδα εγκληματικότητας σε αναλογία με την αύξηση του ποσοστού εγκληματικότητας παγκοσμίως τα τελευταία πέντε χρόνια. Στη συνέχεια, καταρτίστηκε μια συνολική βαθμολογία ασφάλειας, που αποκαλύπτει πόσο ασφαλής είναι κάθε πόλη.
Το δημοφιλές και άκρως τουριστικό Ντουμπρόβνικ της Κροατίας βρίσκεται στην κορυφή της λίστας με συνολική βαθμολογία ασφάλειας 44,14 από το μοντέλο αξιολόγησης του Riviera Travel. Εκτός από το γεγονός πως πρόκειται για ένα ασφαλές μέρος, το Ντουμπρόβνικ προσελκύει πλήθος τουριστών λόγω της μεσαιωνικής αρχιτεκτονικής του και αποτελεί ένα κόσμημα της παγκόσμιας κληρονομιάς της UNESCO.
@amyenvoyage
**Save** for a future trip to Dubrovnik, Croatia 🇭🇷 **Follow** @amyenvoyage for more travel inspiration from the UK and beyond 😍 Have you been before? What was your favourite thing to see/do in the city?! Visiting Croatia has been one of my favourite trips this year! Here are my 7 top things to do in the city: 🚡 1. **Dubrovnik Cable Car:** Soar above the stunning cityscape for panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea and the old city. At the top, visit the Panorama Restaurant & Bar and the Museum of the Croatian War of Independence 🏰 2. **Game of Thrones filming locations:** Walk in the footsteps of your favorite characters in King’s Landing. Highlights include the Jesuit Stairs (Walk of Shame), Fort Lovrijenac (Red Keep), and the Rector’s Palace. 🦚 3. **Lokrum Island:** Escape to this serene island paradise, just a short ferry ride away. Explore the botanical garden, Benedictine Monastery, and the Dead Sea lake. Don’t miss the peacocks and rabbits roaming freely! 📜 4. **Explore the Old Town:** Wander through centuries of history in the heart of Dubrovnik. Key sites include Stradun (the main street), Onofrio’s Fountain, Sponza Palace, and the Dubrovnik Cathedral. 👣 5. **walk the city walls:** Experience the breathtaking vistas from atop Dubrovnik’s ancient fortifications. The full circuit offers views of Fort Bokar, Minčeta Tower, and the picturesque red-tiled rooftops. 🛌 6. **Stay at Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik:** Enjoy luxurious comfort and stunning views at this iconic hotel. Built in 1897, one of the oldest hotels in Dubrovnik. It offers modern amenities, an outdoor pool, and proximity to Pile Gate. 🏝️ 7. **Šulić Beach:** Relax on this beautiful beach, a hidden gem away from the crowds. Enjoy crystal-clear waters and sunbathe on the pebbly shore. #visitcroatia #europetravel #dubrovnik #visitdubrovnik #dubrovnikttavel #croatiatravel #hiddengems #europetrip #got #citybreak #citybreaks #gameofthrones Visit Croatia | Visit Dubrovnik | Dubrovnik places♬ A Song of Ice and Fire - Ramin Djawadi
Η πόλη είναι γνωστή ως το «Μαργαριτάρι της Αδριατικής» και διαθέτει μια γραφική παλιά πόλη που αξίζει να εξερευνήσετε. Μάλιστα, εκεί γυρίστηκε πληθώρα σκηνών του «Game of Thrones» λόγω του μεσαιωνικούς χαρακτήρα της παλιάς πόλης. Το Ντουμπρόβνικ έλαβε βαθμολογία 8,76 για το επίπεδο εγκληματικότητας, το οποίο υποδηλώνει ότι είναι «πολύ χαμηλό», και 35,38 για την αύξηση της εγκληματικότητας τα τελευταία πέντε χρόνια, που είναι επίσης «χαμηλό».
@destination_vibe
Dubrovnik in 3 days #dubrovnik #croatia #adriaticsea #sea #TravelVibes #fyp #foryou #for #beautifuldestinations♬ I Ain’t Worried - Acoustic - OneRepublic
@celinxoxong
Tell them the North Remembers, tell them winter came for House Frey. If you’re a fan of the GOT series, be sure to check it out and reenact your favourite scenes. Dracarys🐉🔥 Of course, if you don’t watch GOT, Dubrovnik is still a lovely place to visit 🌊 #gamesofthrones #GOT #MotherofDragons #kingslanding #dubrovnik #oldtowndubrovnik #citywallsdubrovnik #dracarys #gamesofthronefilminglocation #europe #croatia #europetrip #balkan #dubrovnik🇭🇷 #dubrovnikcroatia #croatiatravel #dubrovnikoldtown #dubrovnikwalls #dubrovnic #croatiafulloflife #pov #fyp #europedestinations #balkan♬ الصوت الأصلي - Skywalker
Στη δεύτερη θέση της σχετικής λίστας του Riviera Travel φιγουράρει το Ταλίν, η πρωτεύουσα της Εσθονίας με συνολική βαθμολογία ασφάλειας 55,81. Όπως και το Ντουμπρόβνικ, το Ταλίν είναι επίσης μνημείο παγκόσμιας κληρονομιάς της UNESCO και πόλη με μεσαιωνικό χαρακτήρα.
@tworoamtheworld
🇪🇪Top 20 Must visit spots in Tallinn, Estonia🇪🇪 • 1. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral 2. Oma Asi 3. Hellemann Tower and Town Walls 4. Marstallimägi 5. Piiskopi Viewing Platform 6. Patkuli Viewing Platform 7. St. Nicholas‘ Orthodox Church 8. Olde Hansa Restaurant 9. Kohtuotsa Viewing Platform 10. St. Mary’s Cathedral 11. St. Nicholas‘ Church & Museum 12. Commander’s Garden 13. Catherine’s Passage 14. Masters‘ Courtyard 15. Town Hall Square 16. St. Olaf’s Church 17. Lennusadam 18. Balti Jaama Turg 19. Telliskivi Creative City 20. Kalamaja Neighborhood • • Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, is a charming blend of medieval history and modern innovation. Its UNESCO-listed Old Town features cobblestone streets, gothic spires, and well-preserved city walls, creating a fairy-tale atmosphere. The city is a hub for digital innovation, often called the „Silicon Valley of Europe.“ Visitors can explore landmarks like Toompea Castle, Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, and Kadriorg Palace. Tallinn’s vibrant culture, rich history, and seaside charm make it a must-visit destination. • • #estonia #estonia🇪🇪 #visitestonia #tallinn #tallinnoldtown #tallinngram #tallinncity #citytrip #citytour #citytrips♬ Runaway - AURORA
Την τρίτη θέση καταλαμβάνει η πρωτεύουσα της Πολωνίας, η Βαρσοβία, με βαθμολογία 60,19. Ο δημοφιλής αυτός προορισμός έχει σημειώσει «μέτρια» αύξηση της εγκληματικότητας τα τελευταία πέντε χρόνια, αλλά η γενική εικόνες συνεχίζει να δείχνει πως έχει «πολύ χαμηλό» επίπεδο εγκληματικότητας. Πολλοί τουρίστες την επισκέπτονται για να γνωρίσουν την πλούσια ιστορία της, καθώς και την ιδιαίτερη πολωνική κουζίνα.
@tworoamtheworld
🇵🇱Top 20 Must visit spots in Warsaw, Poland⬇️🇵🇱 • 1. Piwna & Swietojanska Street (Old Town) 2. Castle Square & Royal Castle 3. Krakowskie Przedmiescie 4. Old Town Square (Rynek Starego Miasta) 5. Barbakan City Walls 6. Nowy Swiat 7. Palace of Culture and Science 8. Kazimierzowski Palace & University of Warsaw 9. Saxon Garden 10. Ujazdow Castle 11. Frederic Chopin Museum 12. Rynek Nowego Miasta 13. Lazienki Park & Palace 14. Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 15. Statue of the little insurgent 16. Presidential Palace 17. Copernicus Statue & Church of the Holy Cross 18. Warsaw Uprising Monument 19. POLIN Museum 20. Taras Widokowy (Viewing Platform) • • Warsaw, the capital of Poland, is a vibrant city blending history and modernity. Nearly destroyed in World War II, it was meticulously rebuilt, with the Old Town now a UNESCO site. Landmarks include the Royal Castle, Łazienki Park, and the Palace of Culture and Science. A cultural hub, Warsaw offers museums, theaters, and a dynamic nightlife. It’s also a business center, attracting global investment. The Vistula River adds to its charm, making Warsaw a captivating mix of past and future. • • #citytrip #citytour #citytrips #poland #polandisbeautiful #polandtravel #polandsights #warsaw #warsaw🇵🇱 #warsawpoland #discoverwarsaw♬ Daydream - Gunter Kallmann Choir
Η Πράγα καταλαμβάνει την τέταρτη θέση με βαθμολογία 60,88, με «μέτρια» αύξηση της εγκληματικότητας τα τελευταία πέντε χρόνια και συνολική «πολύ χαμηλή» βαθμολογία εγκληματικότητας. Πρωτεύουσα της Τσεχικής Δημοκρατίας και μεγαλύτερη πόλη της χώρας, η Πράγα είναι ένας δημοφιλής ευρωπαϊκός προορισμός για χιλιάδες τουρίστες κάθε χρόνο, που προσελκύονται από τους γοτθικούς καθεδρικούς ναούς και ένα τοπίο γεμάτο πύργους.
@traveller___bucketlist
Prague is BEAUTIFUL and CHEAP, what do you want more? 🇨🇿🏰 #travel #prague #czechrepublic #bucketlist #3daysin♬ How deep is your love - tommasoreplica
Στην πέμπτη θέση, η Κρακοβία σημείωσε 64,31 και, σύμφωνα με την Riviera Travel, έχει «χαμηλό» επίπεδο εγκληματικότητας 20,7 και «μέτρια» αύξηση της εγκληματικότητας τα τελευταία πέντε χρόνια 43,61. Η Κρακοβία διαθέτει τη μεγαλύτερη μεσαιωνική αγορά της Ευρώπης, καθώς και μια διάσημη Παλιά Πόλη και είναι ένα ακόμη μνημείο παγκόσμιας κληρονομιάς της UNESCO.
@krakowcityguide
This checklist offers a perfect summary of must-do activities for a 3-day visit: ✅1. Discover the Old Town: Visit the Main Market Square (Rynek Główny), St. Mary's Basilica, and the Cloth Hall (Sukiennice). ✅2. Walk through the most charming streets of Old Town: Floriańska, Kanonicza, Jagiellońska, Grodzka, and Stolarska. ✅3. Visit Wawel Castle and Wawel Cathedral: Explore the historic royal residence and the stunning cathedral located on Wawel Hill. ✅4. Discover Kazimierz: Explore the charming Jewish Quarter with its historic synagogues, trendy cafes, vibrant bars, and vintage shops. ✅5. Enjoy Polish cuisine: try traditional Polish dishes such as pierogi, żurek, bigos and others at local restaurants. ✅6. Take a leisurely stroll along the Vistula River: Relax by the riverside, enjoy scenic views, and perhaps have a picnic. ✅7. Visit at least one of many amazing museums to experience Polish art and culture. Choose from the Chartoryski Museum, Rynek Underground, National Museum, Ethnographic Museum, or Oskar Schindler's Factory. ✅8. Planty Park: Take a leisurely stroll through this lush green park that surrounds the Old Town. ✅9. Discover the charming district of Podgórze, home to historic sites such as the Krakus Mound, the Church of St. Joseph, the Bohaterów Getta Square and Bednarskiego Park. ✅10. Visit Zinar (former Przegorzały) Castle: explore this hidden gem located on the outskirts of Kraków, offering restaurant with a panoramic view of the city and surrounding countryside. ✅For more recommendations on Kraków's best cafes, restaurants, bars, views, shops, hotels, activities, and hidden gems, check out my ultimate 150-page e-GUIDE via the link in the profile. ✅If you have extra time, consider day trips to the Wieliczka Salt Mine, Auschwitz-Birkenau, or Zakopane. Remember to book them in advance and send me a DM for a 10% off promo code! #krakowguide #krakowcityguide #krakowpoland #krakowblog #krakowspots #krakowfoodie #krakowthingstodo #krakowtrip #krakowtravelguide #krakowfood #krakowfoodguide #krakow #krakow2024 #krakowtips #krakowactivities♬ Summer Jazz - Lovely Lupin
Παράλληλα, το Άμστερνταμ κατέλαβε την έκτη θέση με βαθμολογία 71,09, ακολουθούμενο από το Μόναχο της Γερμανίας με 73,74 και την πρωτεύουσα της Ισλανδίας, το Ρέικιαβικ.
@kelseyinlondon
🇳🇱 10 things to do in Amsterdam ⬇️ Check out my free Amsterdam Travel Guide which includes: 📍Places to visit 🍽️ Where to eat ⭐️ Fun activities 🏩 Hotel recommendations 📆 Best time to visit + a saveable Google Map with all locations pinned 🗺️ ➡️ View this guide on my blog (link in bio) 1. Vondelpark – Amsterdam’s most-loved park is the perfect place to cycle, picnic or catch a performance at the Open Air Theatre during summer. 2. Canal Boat Tour – this is the best way to see the city! I highly recommend booking a canal boat cruise with @Pure Boats Amsterdam for the ultimate experience with a delicious charcuterie box from Buufs Keuken. 3. Rijksmuseum – located in a Gothic-meets-Renaissance building, it’s home to some of the most celebrated works of Dutch art, including masterpieces by Rembrandt, Vermeer, and over 8,000 artworks & objects. 4. Eat a Stroopwafel – try this classic Dutch treat: thin, buttery waffle cookies glued together with a layer of gooey caramel syrup. 5. Van Gogh Museum – immerse yourself in the life & passionate brushstrokes of Vincent at the world’s largest collection of his work, including classics like Sunflowers& Bedroom in Arles. 6. Hortus Botanicus – one of the world’s oldest botanical gardens in the world, complete with butterfly houses and a three-climate greenhouse. 7. Fabrique des Lumières: Dutch Masters – step into an immersive digital art show where the works of Vermeer, Van Gogh and Rembrandt are blown up, brought to life, and splashed across every inch of a converted gasworks building. 8. Explore De Pijp – this is my fave neighbourhood in Amsterdam, it’s filled for vintage shops, brunch spots, wine bars & the must-visit Albert Cuyp Market. 9. Moco Museum – expect mind blowing modern art, from Banksy, Keith Haring, Basquiat, Yayoi Kusama, and Andy Warhol. 10. LuminAir SkyBar – end a day in Amsterdam with some seriously creative cocktails and panoramic city views at one of Amsterdam’s sleekest rooftop bars. 🇳🇱 Places to visit in the Netherlands. Amsterdam must do. Activities in Amsterdam. Amsterdam vacation. Amsterdam itinerary. Amsterdam best places. Amsterdam food spots. Amsterdam rooftop bar. Amsterdam restaurants♬ suono originale - Jr Stit
@emaeverywhere
europe travel itinerary: perfect 4 days in munich, germany! def all the must-do’s and some extras 🇩🇪 #munich #germanytravel #europe #itinerary #traveltips #eurosummer #traveltiktok #cityguide #munichfood #germany #munichcity #thingstodo #CapCut♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - kittikmr - veesun95
Η Ζυρίχη κατέλαβε την ένατη θέση, ακολουθούμενη από την ουγγρική πρωτεύουσα Βουδαπέστη στην δέκατη θέση.
@swisswithkate
7 Must-Do Things in Zurich , Switzerland🇨🇭#switzerland #schweiz #suiza #svizzera #zurich #switzerlandtourism #switzerlandtravel #beautifulcity #traveldestinations #discover #exploreswitzerland #mustdo #buddgettravel #bucketlist #travelblogger #rek #viralvideos #fotyoupage♬ Tema de un Lugar de Verano - The Francis Pourcel Orchestra
@londonultimateguide
TOP 10 EATS IN BUDAPEST 🇭🇺 🍽️ (traditional and not) 👉🏻 Langos 👉🏻 Hungarian salami 👉🏻 Goulash 👉🏻 Chimney Cake 👉🏻 Beef stew with cheese dumplings 👉🏻 Pickled veggies 👉🏻 Cookies by @cookiebeacon 👉🏻 Korean Sandos by @eggdrop.project 👉🏻 Poppy seed kimli 👉🏻 Dobos tarte Have you ever been to Budapest? What’s your favorite local food? COMMENT “TOUR” and I’ll send you the link to the food tour #budapest #budapestfood #londonfoodie #foodblogger #foodie #traveltoeat #visitbudapest #wheretoeatbudapest #hungarianfood♬ original sound - 80s throwback hits
Ειδήσεις σήμερα:
No panties in Zante: Oι διακοπές της ακολασίας των -κυρίως Άγγλων- τουριστών - Δείτε βίντεο
Άγριο ξύλο σε πανηγύρι στα Σιταράλωνα Αγρινίου με τη Γωγώ Τσαμπά - Δείτε βίντεο
Έκθεση της ΕΛΑΣ: Από Ρομά το 53% των κλοπών και των διαρρήξεων
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr