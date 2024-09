Ποιοι είναι οι έξι όμηροι της Χαμάς που βρέθηκαν νεκροί σε σήραγγα στη Ράφα

The IDF confirms it retrieved from Gaza the bodies of 6 hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.



Hersh Goldberg, 23 🕯️

Eden Yerushalmi, 24 🕯️

Carmel Gat, 39 🕯️

Almog Sarusi, 26 🕯️

Alex Lubnov, 32 🕯️

Ori Danino, 25 🕯️



May their memories be a blessing 💔