Μηνύματα συμπαράστασης στον Τραμπ από ηγέτες μετά την απόπειρα δολοφονίας του

BREAKING: President Biden says he's reached out to former President Trump after shots were fired at a Pennsylvania rally and condemned political violence.— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 14, 2024
"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick." pic.twitter.com/W2YISyxH7k
I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.— President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024
I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.
Jill and I are grateful to the Secret…
I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 14, 2024
Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.
Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 13, 2024
My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours. 🙏— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 13, 2024
I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2024
We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery.— 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) July 14, 2024
民主主義に挑戦する暴力には毅然と立ち向かわなければなりません。トランプ前大統領の一刻も早い回復をお祈りしています。
Shocked by the news of the attack on President Trump, which I strongly condemn.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 13, 2024
Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives.