Μηνύματα συμπαράστασης στον Τραμπ από ηγέτες μετά την απόπειρα δολοφονίας του
Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ΗΠΑ Απόπειρα δολοφονίας Τραμπ

Μηνύματα συμπαράστασης στον Τραμπ από ηγέτες μετά την απόπειρα δολοφονίας του

Ο πρώην πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ τραυματίστηκε σε συγκέντρωση στην Πενσυλβάνια

Ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος Τζο Μπάιντεν κάλεσε να «τερματιστεί» η πολιτική βία μετά την επίθεση ενόπλου εναντίον του Ρεπουμπλικάνου αντιπάλου του στις εκλογές του Νοεμβρίου, του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, κατά τη διάρκεια προεκλογικής εκδήλωσης στην Πενσιλβάνια χθες Σάββατο. Σε έκτακτο διάγγελμά του που αναμεταδόθηκε απευθείας τηλεοπτικά, ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Μπάιντεν επέμεινε στο ότι «δεν υπάρχει καμιά θέση στην Αμερική για τη βία αυτού του είδους», την οποία χαρακτήρισε «άρρωστη», υπογραμμίζοντας πως «οι πάντες πρέπει να την καταδικάσουν».



Ο κ. Τραμπ, είπε ο πρόεδρος Μπάιντεν, θα έπρεπε να μπορεί να εκφωνήσει την ομιλία του ειρηνικά, χωρίς το παραμικρό πρόβλημα, προσθέτοντας πως το συμβάν ήταν ανεπίτρεπτο. Διαβεβαίωσε πως ενημερώνεται διαρκώς για τις εξελίξεις και σχεδιάζει να συνομιλήσει με τον αντίπαλό του. Επανέλαβε πως κατά τις πληροφορίες που έχει, ο κ. Τραμπ είναι καλά.

«Η Τζιλ κι εγώ είμαστε ευγνώμονες στη Μυστική Υπηρεσία που τον έφερε σε ασφάλεια», αναφέρει σε ανάρτησή του ο 81χρονος Δημοκρατικός.



Ο πρωθυπουργός της Βρετανίας Κιρ Στάρμερ εξέφρασε «φρίκη» για τις «σοκαριστικές σκηνές στη συγκέντρωση του (σ.σ. πρώην) προέδρου Τραμπ», μετά την επίθεση ενόπλου εναντίον του υποψήφιου των Ρεπουμπλικάνων στις προεδρικές εκλογές του Νοεμβρίου στις ΗΠΑ.

«Η πολιτική βία οποιασδήποτε μορφής δεν έχει καμιά θέση στις κοινωνίες μας (...) οι σκέψεις μου βρίσκονται σε όλα τα θύματα αυτής της επίθεσης», τόνισε ο κ. Στάρμερ μέσω X.



Νωρίτερα, εκπρόσωπος της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ υπογράμμισε ότι το Λονδίνο καταδικάζει όλες τις μορφές πολιτικής βίας με τον πλέον σθεναρό τρόπο, απευθύνοντας τις ευχές της βρετανικής κυβέρνησης για ταχεία ανάρρωση στον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ κι εκφράζοντας αλληλεγγύη στην οικογένειά του.

Ο Ισραηλινός πρωθυπουργός Μπέντζαμιν Νετανιάχου έγραψε: «Η Σάρα κι εγώ συγκλονιστήκαμε από την προφανή επίθεση στον Πρόεδρο Τραμπ. Προσευχόμαστε για την ασφάλειά του και γρήγορα».



Το μήνυμα του Ουγγρου πρωθυπουργού Βίκτορ Όρμπαν: «Οι σκέψεις και οι προσευχές μου είναι με τον Πρόεδρο @realDonaldTrump αυτές τις σκοτεινές ώρες».




«Η πολιτική βία δεν είναι ποτέ ανεκτή», τόνισε ο πρωθυπουργός του Καναδά Τζάστιν Τριντό μέσω X αντιδρώντας στην επίθεση ενόπλου εναντίον του υποψηφίου της αμερικανικής δεξιάς για την προεδρία των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ που διαπράχθηκε χθες Σάββατο στην πολιτεία Πενσιλβάνια.




Ο Ιάπωνας πρωθυπουργός Φουμίο Κισίντα τόνισε ότι η διεθνής κοινότητα πρέπει να ενωθεί και να καταδικάσει σθεναρά κάθε μορφή βίας που θέτει σε κίνδυνο τη δημοκρατία, αντιδρώντας στην επίθεση εναντίον του Ρεπουμπλικάνου υποψηφίου για την προεδρία των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στην Πενσιλβάνια.

«Προσεύχομαι για την ταχεία ανάρρωση του πρώην προέδρου Τραμπ», πρόσθεσε ο πρωθυπουργός της Ιαπωνίας μέσω X.



Ο προκάτοχος του κ. Κισίντα στο αξίωμα, ηγετικό στέλεχος της παράταξής του, του Φιλελεύθερου Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος (ΦΔΚ, δεξιά), ο Σίνζο Άμπε, δολοφονήθηκε από ένοπλο ενώ εκφωνούσε προεκλογική ομιλία την 8η Ιουλίου 2022.

Ο Ύπατος Εκπρόσωπος της ΕΕ Ζοζέπ Μπορέλ καταδίκασε την επίθεση που διαπράχθηκε εναντίον του Ρεπουμπλικάνου πρώην προέδρου των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και δήλωσε «σοκαρισμένος» μέσω X.

«Είμαι σοκαρισμένος εξαιτίας της είδησης της επίθεσης κατά του (σ.σ. πρώην) προέδρου Τραμπ, την οποία καταδικάζω σθεναρά. Για άλλη μια φορά γινόμαστε μάρτυρες απαράδεκτων πράξεων βίας κατά πολιτικών», τόνισε ο επικεφαλής της ευρωπαϊκής διπλωματίας.








