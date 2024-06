Ρωσία: Σκοτώθηκαν οι κρατούμενοι που έπιασαν τους σωφρονιστικούς υπαλλήλους - Απελευθερώθηκαν οι τελευταίοι 

🇷🇺 Rostov region, Russia ❗

The criminals who took prison staff hostage escaped at night - they knocked out the window bars, rappelled from the 3rd and 4th floors, one of them fell and broke his arm. After leaving the cells, they sat in the pre-trial detention center, and then… https://t.co/nlllbwY7Xd pic.twitter.com/ZxFzuG8S4k