Επίθεση με μαχαίρι στη Ρουέν της Γαλλίας - Ένας νεκρός και αναφορές για τραυματίες
Επίθεση με μαχαίρι στη Ρουέν της Γαλλίας - Ένας νεκρός και αναφορές για τραυματίες

Διέφυγε ο δράστης - Συνεχή τα περιστατικά στην πόλη ανάμεσα σε συμμορίες

Άνδρας επιτέθηκε με μαχαίρι στη Ρουέν της Γαλλίας, το βράδυ της Πέμπτης (19/10) με αποτέλεσμα ένας άνθρωπος να χάσει τη ζωή του.

Ο δράστης παραμένει ασύλληπτος.




Το actu.fr αναφέρει ότι είχε προηγηθεί βίαιος καυγάς σε πλατεία και ότι το θύμα μαχαιρώθηκε. Το περιστατικό πιστεύεται ότι συνέβη μετά από ποδοσφαιρικό αγώνα.

Βίντεο που ανέβηκε στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα δείχνει πολλά άτομα να παλεύουν στο δρόμο και έναν άνδρα στο έδαφος που φαίνεται αναίσθητος.

Το περιστατικό δεν φαίνεται να σχετίζεται με τρομοκρατία, αναφέρουν οι τοπικές αρχές, ωστόσο το κίνητρο του δράστη παραμένει άγνωστο.

Στην περιοχή αναπτύχθηκε μεγάλη αστυνομική δύναμη.

Νωρίτερα σε εμπορικό κέντρο στην ίδια περιοχή είχε ξεσπάσει καβγάς. Και σε αυτό το περιστατικό βγήκαν μαχαίρια και υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί.

Δεν είναι σαφές αν τα δύο περιστατικά συνδέονται.

Οι κάτοικοι της περιοχής λένε πάντως ότι η δράση των συμμοριών και η διακίνηση ναρκωτικών είναι καθημερινό φαινόμενο και ότι ήταν θέμα χρόνου να υπάρξουν και νεκροί.



