Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία - Κίεβο: Σκοτώσαμε δεκάδες Ρώσους στρατιώτες στο Ντονέτσκ

The Russian base in Makiivka is but dust. HIMARS have delivered absolute carnage. An expected response for the Russian Shahed terror attacks on New Years Eve and the newest reminder that no matter where Russians position themselves, they are not safe. #Ukraine #Donetsk #Makiivka pic.twitter.com/Pfguo4phIK

On New Year at about 00:01, in Makeevka, Donetsk region there was a strike at the place of deployment of Russian unit, consisting mainly of mobilized.

There is no information on the exact number of losses, but even Russian sources say about "many hundreds of dead and wounded" pic.twitter.com/5qhepmpBQc