Κώστας Τσιμίκας: Ενδιαφέρον της Λιντς για τον Έλληνα αμυντικό

🚨𝗡𝗘𝗪: Leeds are considering a move for Kostas Tsimikas this summer after their promotion to the Premier League.



Caoimhin Kelleher has also been considered by Leeds but he is not their main target to upgrade on Illan Meslier at this stage, @LewisSteele_ & @DominicKing_DM. pic.twitter.com/EJqNc1AcOB