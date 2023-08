Νεϊμάρ: Μυθικό συμβόλαιο στην Αλ Χιλάλ με τρελά προνόμια - 80.000 ευρώ για κάθε νίκη, ιδιωτικό τζετ και βίλα

🚨🤑 Some of the perks Neymar will experience because of his move to Saudi Arabia:



🛩️ A private plane at his disposal

🏠 A huge house with staff

💰€80,000 bonus for every Al-Hilal win

📱 €500,000 for every post or story he puts on his social media that promotes Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦… pic.twitter.com/CjRUumqdqn