Ριάνα: Στο Forbes με τους δισεκατομμυριούχους - Πώς εκτόξευσε στα ύψη την περιουσία της

Just me pullin up to Sephora to make sure @fentyskin is loaded! Straight like dat, we in stores from December 26th!! Available at @Sephora, @HarveyNichols, and @BootsUK !! Til then, see you at https://t.co/p7bMMwDkgv 🧖🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7hzTcH3MrL