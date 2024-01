Έφυγε για Γάζα η πρώτη θαλάσσια αποστολή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας από την Κύπρο

🇬🇧- 🇨🇾 are working together to get desperately needed humanitarian aid into Gaza. @RFALymeBay delivered 87 tonnes of 🇬🇧 & 🇨🇾 aid from Larnaca port to Egypt today, for onward transfer to Gaza - a partnership that puts the Cypriot maritime corridor (AMALTHEA) into operation. https://t.co/lFDC7gB8z1