Η νέα επιδημία του Έμπολα εξαπλώνεται γρηγορότερα από όλες τις προηγούμενες
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Έμπολα Κονγκό ιός επιδημία

Η νέα επιδημία του Έμπολα εξαπλώνεται γρηγορότερα από όλες τις προηγούμενες

Συνολικά, από την έναρξη της επιδημίας, έχουν επιβεβαιωθεί 1.759 κρούσματα και από αυτούς τους ασθενείς οι 600 πέθαναν, σύμφωνα με στοιχεία του Παγκόσμιου Οργανισμού Υγείας

Η νέα επιδημία του Έμπολα εξαπλώνεται γρηγορότερα από όλες τις προηγούμενες
Η επιδημία του Έμπολα, που κηρύχθηκε επισήμως στις 15 Μαΐου στη ΛΔ του Κονγκό, εξαπλώνεται γρηγορότερα από όλες τις προηγούμενες, σύμφωνα με τον Δρ Ουέσαμ Μανκούλα, τον αρμόδιο για την αντιμετώπιση εκτάκτων καταστάσεων στα Κέντρα Ελέγχου και Πρόληψης Ασθενειών Αφρικής (Africa CDC), υπηρεσία που υπάγεται στην Αφρικανική Ένωση.

«Δυστυχώς, ο ιός συνεχίζει να προηγείται της δικής μας αντίδρασης. Εξαπλώνεται γρηγορότερα από τα μέσα που αναπτύσσουμε για να ελέγξουμε την κατάσταση», είπε σε διαδικτυακή συνέντευξη Τύπου που παραχώρησε.

«Αντιμετωπίζουμε μια επιδημία που εξαπλώνεται με τους ταχύτερους ρυθμούς που έχουν καταγραφεί ποτέ», όχι μόνο για επιδημίες που προέρχονται από το στέλεχος Μπουντιμπούγκιο αλλά από όλα τα γνωστά στελέχη του Έμπολα, εξήγησε.



Συνολικά, από την έναρξη της επιδημίας, έχουν επιβεβαιωθεί 1.759 κρούσματα και από αυτούς τους ασθενείς οι 600 πέθαναν, σύμφωνα με στοιχεία του Παγκόσμιου Οργανισμού Υγείας. Στη γειτονική Ουγκάντα η κατάσταση είναι καλύτερη και στάσιμη, με 20 επιβεβαιωμένα κρούσματα και δύο θανάτους.

Στη ΛΔ του Κονγκό έχουν ξεσπάσει 17 επιδημίες του Έμπολα τον τελευταίο μισό αιώνα. Δεν υπάρχει ούτε εμβόλιο, ούτε κάποια συγκεκριμένη θεραπεία για το στέλεχος Μπουντιμπούγκιο.


Κλείσιμο

Η χειρότερη επιδημία του Έμπολα που έχει σημειωθεί ποτέ ήταν εκείνη της Δυτικής Αφρικής (2013-16), με περισσότερους από 11.300 νεκρούς σε σύνολο 29.000 κρουσμάτων, τα περισσότερα από τα οποία καταγράφηκαν στη Γουινέα, τη Λιβερία και τη Σιέρα Λεόνε.

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