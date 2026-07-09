Η νέα επιδημία του Έμπολα εξαπλώνεται γρηγορότερα από όλες τις προηγούμενες

Πανελλαδικές 2026: Τι πρέπει να προσέξουν οι υποψήφιοι στο μηχανογραφικό – Γιατί οι βαθμοί δεν καθορίζουν το μέλλον
Θεόδωρος Καλαϊτζίδης, μαθηματικός, πρόεδρος του ομίλου φροντιστηρίων Διακρότημα: «Οι βαθμοί είναι το εισιτήριο, όχι ο προορισμός»
⚠️ The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has now claimed 600 lives, figures published by the World Health Organization showed Thursday -- only three days after the figure topped 500 [1/2]— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 9, 2026
➡️ https://t.co/m1m0xaWVmH pic.twitter.com/YVoMYooxPe
Africa CDC is working with the Democratic Republic of Congo to expedite overdue payments to Ebola responders after strikes in the outbreak's epicenter threatened containment efforts https://t.co/wcwIFROo0V— Bloomberg (@business) July 9, 2026