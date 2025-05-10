Βίντεο: Χαμός έξω από κέντρο κράτησης μεταναστών στις ΗΠΑ - Συνελήφθη ο δήμαρχος του Νιούαρκ
Νιού Τζέρσεϊ Δήμαρχος Κέντρο Μεταναστών Σύλληψη

Υπήρξε ένταση με διαδηλωτές, μέλη του Κογκρέσου και την αστυνομία - Κανείς δεν είναι υπεράνω του νόμου, δήλωσε η σύμβουλος του Τραμπ που επιβεβαίωσε τη σύλληψη του Ρας Μπαράκα

Ο δήμαρχος του Νιούαρκ, της μεγαλύτερης πόλης του Νιου Τζέρσεϊ, ο οποίος είναι και υποψήφιος για κυβερνήτης της Πολιτείας με το Δημοκρατικό κόμμα, συνελήφθη από ομοσπονδιακούς πράκτορες κατά τη διάρκεια μιας κινητοποίησης διαμαρτυρίας σε κέντρο κράτησης μεταναστών, έπειτα από μια αντιπαράθεση στην οποία συμμετείχαν και τρία μέλη του Κογκρέσου που ζητούσαν να ξεναγηθούν στις εγκαταστάσεις.

Δεν είναι σαφές εάν ο δήμαρχος Ρας Μπαράκα έχει συλληφθεί επισήμως, ούτε είναι γνωστό το πού βρίσκεται, αφού του πέρασαν χειροπέδες οι αστυνομικοί. Σύμφωνα με το Politico, η Αλίνα Χάμπα, η σύμβουλος του προέδρου Ντόναλντ Τραμπ που ασκεί και χρέη εισαγγελέα στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ, επιβεβαίωσε ότι ο Μπαράκα συνελήφθη.

Είχε προηγηθεί μια χαοτική σκηνή στο πάρκινγκ του κέντρου κράτησης, με τη συμμετοχή διαδηλωτών, ομοσπονδιακών πρακτόρων και τριών μελών του Κογκρέσου (οι βουλευτές Μπόνι Γουάτσον Κόουλμαν, Ρομπ Μενέντεζ και ΛαΜόνικα Μακάιβερ) στο Ντελέινι Χολ.

Η εγκατάσταση αυτή, χωρητικότητας 100 κλινών, επαναλειτούργησε αυτόν τον μήνα για να στεγάσει συλληφθέντες μετανάστες. Ο δήμος έχει μηνύσει την ιδιωτική εταιρεία διαχείρισης των εγκαταστάσεων, τη GEO Group, υποστηρίζοντας ότι δεν έχει περάσει από τις αναγκαίες επιθεωρήσεις, ούτε διαθέτει άδειες. Η GEO Group το διαψεύδει.

«Ο δήμαρχος του Νιούαρκ Ρας Μπαράκα καταπάτησε τον χώρο και αγνόησε πολλαπλές προειδοποιήσεις από τους Πράκτορες Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας να απομακρυνθεί από το κέντρο κράτησης του ICE στο Νιούαρκ του Νιου Τζέρσεϊ σήμερα το απόγευμα. Επέλεξε αυτοβούλως να αγνοήσει τον νόμο. Αυτό δεν θα γίνει ανεκτό σε αυτήν την Πολιτεία. Τέθηκε υπό κράτηση. Κανείς δεν είναι υπεράνω του νόμου», έγραψε η Αλίνα Χάμπα σε ανάρτησή της στην πλατφόρμα Χ.



Η αντιπαράθεση ξεκίνησε αφού στον Μπαράκα επιτράπηκε αρχικά να περάσει μέσα στο περιφραγμένο πάρκινγκ της εγκατάστασης αλλά μετά του είπαν να φύγει. Οι τρεις βουλευτές βρίσκονταν ήδη μέσα στο κτίριο και βγήκαν έξω, την ώρα που οι αρχές απειλούσαν να συλλάβουν τον δήμαρχο και υποψήφιο κυβερνήτη.



