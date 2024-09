Η καταιγίδα Boris χτυπά την ανατολική και κεντρική Ευρώπη: Πέντε νεκροί, εκατοντάδες σπίτια πλημμυρισμένα

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨



Disastrous flood in Poland causes massive damage.



First victim reported. Thousands evacuated. Emergency services deployed, more rain expected.



The hardest situation is in Kłodzko, Międzygórze and Głuchołazy. #flood2024#Flooding#poland #Powodź #Kłodzko pic.twitter.com/avN0C3BpKV