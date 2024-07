«Φωτιά» στη Μέση Ανατολή – Γιατί το Ισραήλ απάντησε στους Χούτι με βομβαρδισμό στην Υεμένη

🇾🇪A footage from Hudayda port explosion due to IAF strike on Houthi's controlled region.



Reminder that : Houthis in repeated statements, and as recent as of July 9th, kept threatening to strike back ... 🇸🇦KSA if their airspace is used.

Don't know how this info plays into that pic.twitter.com/dOdHt3w6gz