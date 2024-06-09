Η Πιονγκγιάνγκ έστειλε ξανά μπαλόνια με απορρίμματα στη Νότια Κορέα - Με αντίποινα απειλεί η Σεούλ
Νωρίτερα Νοτιοκορεάτες ακτιβιστές είχαν στείλει στη Βόρεια Κορέα μπαλόνια με φυλλάδια κατά του Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν και USB με μουσικά βίντεο κλιπ και τηλεοπτικές σειρές από τη Νότια Κορέα

Η Βόρεια Κορέα άρχισε ξανά να στέλνει μπαλόνια που μεταφέρουν απορρίμματα στη Νότια Κορέα, σύμφωνα με αξιωματούχους στη Σεούλ.

Πριν από μια εβδομάδα, η Πιονγκγιάνγκ είχε δεσμευτεί να σταματήσει προσωρινά την αποστολή τους, προειδοποιώντας όμως ότι θα συνέχιζε εάν εντόπιζε προπαγανδιστικά φυλλάδια από τον Νότο.

Δεκάδες μπαλόνια που μετέφεραν σκουπίδια βρέθηκαν στη διάρκεια της νύχτας τόσο στη Σεούλ όσο και σε περιοχές κοντά στα σύνορα, με εκπρόσωπο του νοτιοκορεατικού στρατού να επιβεβαιώνει ότι προέρχονταν από τη Βόρεια Κορέα. Υπογράμμισε ότι οι ένοπλες δυνάμεις βρίσκονται σε εγρήγορση, αφού αντιμετωπίζουν «πολύ σοβαρά» το ζήτημα.

Η Σεούλ έχει προειδοποιήσει πως θα προχωρήσει σε αντίποινα για την αποστολή μπαλονιών με απορρίμματα από τη Βόρεια Κορέα. Τα αντίποινα περιλαμβάνουν μεταξύ άλλων προπαγανδιστικά μηνυμάτα από τεράστια μεγάφωνα που έχουν στηθεί κοντά στα σύνορα.




Από την πλευρά της, η Πιονγκγιάνγκ αιτιολόγησε την ενέργεια ως αντίποινα για την αποστολή από νοτιοκορεάτες ακτιβιστές μπαλονιών που μετέφεραν φυλλάδια κατά του βορειοκορεάτη ηγέτη Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν, USB με μουσικά βίντεο κλιπ και τηλεοπτικές σειρές από τη Νότια Κορέα, καθώς και αμερικανικά δολάρια.


