Ουκρανία: «Δεν στοχοθετούμε αμάχους» - Επιμένει η Μόσχα παρά τα χτυπήματα σε Κίεβο και Χάρκοβο με τους 6 νεκρούς

A man was rescued from the rubble in Kharkiv. He says that his wife and child remain under the ruins, the mayor— Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) January 23, 2024
Terrible footage.#RussiaisATerroistState pic.twitter.com/XbvPqFHUon
The rescue operation continues in the aftermath of another Russian attack on our cities and people. Russia carried out a deliberate act of terror against ordinary apartment buildings in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad. Unfortunately, a number of people were reported injured or… pic.twitter.com/cJPvHfQTpR— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 23, 2024
Харьков.— Діма Михайленко (@YzXYuGjxKEvn9wu) January 23, 2024
После сегодняшней ракетной атаки. Люди смотрят, как догорает их дом.
Эти кадры надо распространять по всему миру.
Вот оно звериное лицо путинского фашизма, вот какое "освобождение" оно несёт украинцам. pic.twitter.com/QmmTt8BtNp