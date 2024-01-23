Ουκρανία: «Δεν στοχοθετούμε αμάχους» - Επιμένει η Μόσχα παρά τα χτυπήματα σε Κίεβο και Χάρκοβο με τους 6 νεκρούς
Το ρωσικό υπουργείο Άμυνας δήλωσε  εξαπέλυσε πυραυλικά πλήγματα σε ουκρανικές στρατιωτικές εγκαταστάσεις παραγωγής - Οι Ουκρανοί έκαναν λόγο για 6 νεκρούς και δεκάδες τραυματίες από χτυπήματα σε Κίεβο και Χάρκοβο

Οι ρωσικές ένοπλες δυνάμεις δεν στοχοθετούν αμάχους, όταν πλήττουν στόχους στην Ουκρανία, υπογράμμισε σήμερα το Κρεμλίνο, όταν του ζητήθηκε να σχολιάσει τα ρωσικά πλήγματα που το Κίεβο ανακοίνωσε πως πραγματοποιήθηκαν στην ουκρανική πρωτεύουσα και το Χάρκοβο.

Παράλληλα το ρωσικό υπουργείο Άμυνας δήλωσε σήμερα ότι η Ρωσία εξαπέλυσε πυραυλικά πλήγματα σε ουκρανικές στρατιωτικές εγκαταστάσεις παραγωγής και έπληξε με επιτυχία όλους τους στόχους.



Τα πλήγματα πραγματοποιήθηκαν από πυραύλους που εκτοξεύθηκαν από τον αέρα και το έδαφος εναντίον επιχειρήσεων που παράγουν πυραύλους, εκρηκτικά και πυρμομαχικά, ανέφερε στη δήλωσή του το ρωσικό υπουργείο Άμυνας.

Ουκρανοί αξιωματούχοι είχαν δηλώσει νωρίτερα σήμερα πως η Ρωσία πραγματοποίησε μαζική αεροπορική επίθεση σε πόλεις, σκοτώνοντας τουλάχιστον έξι ανθρώπους και τραυματίζοντας περισσότερους από 70.



Ερωτηθείς αν τα πλήγματα ήταν η απάντηση της Μόσχας σ' αυτό για το οποίο η Ρωσία δήλωσε πως ήταν μια επίθεση του ουκρανικού πυροβολικού στην ελεγχόμενη από τους Ρώσους πόλη του Ντονέτσκ, την Κυριακή στην ανατολική Ουκρανία, που στοίχισε τη ζωή σε 27 ανθρώπους, ο εκπρόσωπος του Κρεμλίνου Ντμίτρι Πεσκόφ δήλωσε στους δημοσιογράφους: «Όχι, δεν μπορείτε να το λέτε αυτό. Συνεχίζουμε την ειδική στρατιωτική επιχείρησή μας και οι ένοπλες δυνάμεις μας δεν πληττουν κοινωνικές εγκαταστάσεις ούτε συνοικίες κατοικιών και δεν πλήττουν αμάχους, αντίθετα με το καθεστώς του Κιέβου. Αυτό είναι που διακρίνει θεμελιωδώς τις ένοπλες δυνάμεις μας από τις ένοπλες δυνάμεις του Κιέβου».

