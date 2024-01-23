Γαλλία: Μια γυναίκα νεκρή σε μπλόκο αγροτών - Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω στο οδόφραγμα
Αγρότες Γαλλία

Γαλλία: Μια γυναίκα νεκρή σε μπλόκο αγροτών - Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω στο οδόφραγμα

Οι Γάλλοι αγρότες πραγματοποιούν εδώ και αρκετές ημέρες διαδηλώσεις διαμαρτυρίας--κυρίως με αποκλεισμούς δρόμων

Μια γυναίκα σκοτώθηκε σήμερα το πρωί, στις 05:45 τοπική ώρα, όταν αυτοκίνητο προσέκρουσε σε ένα οδόφραγμα που είχαν στήσει αγρότες στη νοτιοδυτική Γαλλία στη διάρκεια της διαμαρτυρίας που πραγματοποιεί ο κλάδος τους σε εθνικό επίπεδο, ανακοίνωσε εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας.

"Ένα αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω στο οδόφραγμα των αγροτών. Χτύπησε τρεις ανθρώπους. Μια γυναίκα σκοτώθηκε και δύο άλλοι άνθρωποι (ο σύζυγος και η κόρη της) τραυματίστηκαν σοβαρά. Οι τρεις επιβαίνοντες στο αυτοκίνητο συνελήφθησαν", είπε ο εκπρόσωπος και πρόσθεσε ότι δεν μπορεί να δώσει περισσότερες πληροφορίες για το πώς το αυτοκίνητο προσέκρουσε στο οδόφραγμα, στο νομό Αριέζ .



Σύμφωνα με αστυνομική πηγή, «ένα αυτοκίνητο προσέκρουσε στο οδόφραγμα για άγνωστη αιτία». Μια γυναίκα «γύρω στα 30» σκοτώθηκε, ενώ οι τραυματίες είναι ένας «σαραντάρης» και ένα «ανήλικο» κορίτσι, σύμφωνα με την ίδια πηγή που διευκρινίζει ότι "τα τρία άτομα βρίσκονταν στο οδόφραγμα".

Οι Γάλλοι αγρότες πραγματοποιούν εδώ και αρκετές ημέρες διαδηλώσεις διαμαρτυρίας--κυρίως με αποκλεισμούς δρόμων--ζητώντας την λήψη μέτρων που κυμαίνονται από την απλούστευση των διοικητικών διαδικασιών έως την ταχύτερη αποζημίωση σε περίπτωση καταστροφών.


