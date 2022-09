Ιράν: Το συγκλονιστικό «αντίο» στην 20χρονη Χαντίς Νατζαφί που σκοτώθηκε με 6 σφαίρες σε διαδήλωση

Iconic video of Hadis Najafi went viral yesterday, as she prepared to enter protests. Her family released videos from her funeral in Karaj today. She was shot with several bullets to the neck, face, hand and heart. #حدیث_نجفی #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests#MahsaAmini ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/e4QQqbizpb