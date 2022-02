Ουκρανία: «Ακούμε αλλά δεν βλέπουμε αποχώρηση στρατευμάτων» απαντά ο Ζελένσκι στη Ρωσία

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says there has been no signs of "de-escalation on the ground", adding that if anything, it appears Russia is 'continuing its military build-up'.#KayBurley: https://t.co/NElII4oNoc



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/9UCJwjf4IM