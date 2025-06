Κέι Νισικόρι: Απατούσε επί χρόνια τη σύζυγό του με μοντέλο και ζήτησε δημόσια συγγνώμη ο κορυφαίος Ιάπωνας τενίστας

Shukan Bunshun» απάτησε ξανά την σύζυγό του και έγινε πρωτοσέλιδο.





Shukan Bunshun reported that Tennis player Nishikori Kei (35) and model Oguchi Azuki (32) are having an affair. Nishikori had been cheating on his wife for over two and a half years.



Nishikori dating model Mizuki Ako since 2015 and they announced their marriage in December 2020… pic.twitter.com/yIH8TbADHo