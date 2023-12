AMC Theatres Distribution's release of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé debuted with $21.80M domestically this weekend (from 2,539 locations).



Daily Grosses

FRI - $11.620M

SAT - $6.025M

SUN - $4.157M