Μάθιου Πέρι: Oι θαυμαστές του τον αποχαιρετούν με κλάματα έξω από το σπίτι των «Friends»
Μάθιου Πέρι: Oι θαυμαστές του τον αποχαιρετούν με κλάματα έξω από το σπίτι των «Friends»

Άνθρωποι κάθε ηλικίας συγκεντρώθηκαν έξω από την εξαώροφη πολυκατοικία στο West Village στο κέντρο της Νέας Υόρκης

H βροχή δεν εμπόδισε τους εκατοντάδες θαυμαστές των «Friends» στο Μανχάταν να τιμήσουν τον Μάθιου Πέρι, ο οποίος άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή σε ηλικία 54 ετών, αφήνοντας λίγα λουλούδια και συγκινητικά σημειώματα εκεί όπου γυρίστηκε η σειρά.

«Ήταν το αγαπημένο μου σόου από τότε που θυμάμαι τον εαυτό μου. Δεν μπορώ να φανταστώ να το βλέπω τώρα χωρίς να νιώθω βαθιά θλίψη» δήλωσε η 29χρονη Catherine Schmitt στο Variety.

'Ανθρωποι κάθε ηλικίας συγκεντρώθηκαν έξω από την εξαώροφη πολυκατοικία στο West Village στο κέντρο της Νέας Υόρκης κρατώντας σημειώματα που είχαν γράψει μεταξύ άλλων «εδώ που όλοι χάσαμε έναν φίλο» και τραβώντας φωτογραφίες από την διάσημη τοποθεσία.
«Ήταν όλοι φίλοι μας» είπε η Hope Pace η οποία ακύρωσε το πρόγραμμά της για να αποτίσει φόρο τιμής στον ηθοποιό. Κρατώντας ένα σημείωμα που έγραφε «Σας ευχαριστώ για όλα, κύριε Μπινγκ» δήλωσε: «Αξίζει να τιμηθεί, ξέρω ότι υπέφερε πολύ».

Αν και εμφανίστηκε και σε άλλες σειρές και ταινίες όπως το «Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip» και το «The Whole Nine Yards», ο Πέρι ταυτίστηκε με τον αξιαγάπητο και σαρκαστικό Τσάντλερ Μπινγκ που υποδύθηκε για δέκα χρόνια στη σειρά.
Fans gathered in NYC to pay tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry who died aged 54 after accidentally drowning in his jacuzzi at home. The actor, who shot to fame as the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the seminal 90s sitcom, was found dead at his house in Los Angeles on Saturday after emergency crews were called at around 4pm local time. #friends #matthewperry #westvillage #westvillagenyc #rip

«Είμαι 58 ετών και ο Μάθιου Πέρι ήταν 54 ετών. Είναι δύσκολο να χάνεις ανθρώπους που είναι συνομήλικοι σου. Νομίζεις ότι θα γεράσεις μαζί τους» είπε η Emabel Gund δακρυσμένη. «Εύχομαι να νικήσει τους δαίμονες».

Μέχρι στιγμής είναι άγνωστη η αιτία του θανάτου του αγαπημένου ηθοποιού.


