Κόσοβο: Παραλήφθηκε η πρώτη παρτίδα δόσεων εμβολίων για τον κορωνοϊό

Today we received the first contingent of #vaccines from #Covax alliance. We will start immdetiately to vaccinate our healthcare-workers & the most vulnerable.



I want to thank #UNICEF @EUKosovo @WHO 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇬🇧🇮🇹🇫🇷 for making it possible & @AfshanKhan_ @EvaUNICEF for their efforts. pic.twitter.com/n9h6dNtCKE