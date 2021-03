Πανδημία-Βραζιλία: Νέο τραγικό ρεκόρ με πάνω από 3.000 νεκρούς σε 24 ώρες

This is in my parents' neighborhood in Brasília, an affluent region which massively supported President Bolsonaro. Today, as he spoke, pots were banged in the windows. pic.twitter.com/3eIVUuwYfq

On the deadliest day of the #pandemic, Brazilians banged pots & pans across the country against President Bolsonaro & his disasterous handling of the #COVID19 crisis. 3,251 people died in #Brazil over the last 24 hrs. This video is of São Paulo @MidiaNINJA pic.twitter.com/GJ1HZuuKhq